    Watch #MCAtDavos as NITI Aayog member Neelam Chhibber talks financial literacy, solving gender problems, equal pay and more

    Neelam Chhibber, member of NITI Aayog, says that equal pay is a no-brainer and shares insights on the importance of financial literacy and solving gender problems.

