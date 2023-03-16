 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta plans to raise up to $1 billion from credit funds

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Resources Chairman

With more than $1 billion in repayments coming up, billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group has widened its net for borrowings to credit funds such as Farallon Capital, Davidson Kempner, and Ares SSG Capital.

As the credit market tightens, banks are talking tough about a $1 billion loan to the mines and minerals giant, the Economic Times reported sources as saying. The banks are offering 300 basis points higher than what the company expects, they said.

To lower its asking rate, THL Zinc Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of India-listed Vedanta Ltd (VDL), is negotiating with global lenders including JP Morgan, Barclays, Standard Chartered Bank and Deutsche Bank.

Talks with banks began a month ago, and the loan was expected to be raised at the secured overnight financing rate plus 500 basis points, the report said.