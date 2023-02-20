 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta-Foxconn selects Dholera SIR for first semiconductor facility in India

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

This will be the first manufacturing facility for semiconductors in India.

Under this policy, eligible projects will be given 75 per cent subsidy on the purchase of the first 200 acres of land for setting up manufacturing units.

A joint venture of Indian conglomerate Vedanta and electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn has finalised the Dholera Special Investment Region near Ahmedabad city of Gujarat for setting up their semiconductor and display manufacturing facility, a senior state government official said on Monday.

In the biggest ever corporate investment in the history of independent India, a joint venture of Vedanta and Foxconn in September last year signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to invest Rs 1,54,000 crore to set up the plant in the state. This will be the first manufacturing facility for semiconductors in India.

At that time, the joint venture company had not disclosed the exact location of the facility.

"After a detailed site analysis in consultation with Gujarat government authorities, the joint venture entity of Vedanta and Foxconn has selected Dholera SIR for setting up their semiconductor and display manufacturing facility. The project is in the advanced stage of evaluation by the government of India," the official said.