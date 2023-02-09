Varun Beverages promoters likely to sell shares worth Rs 850 crore tomorrow via block deal

Promoters of Varun Beverages, one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world outside the US, are likely to sell Rs 850 crore worth of shares via block deal tomorrow, CNBC Awaaz reported on February 9 citing sources.

The promoters are likely to offer up to 5-7 percent discount on deal. Varun Beverages closed 2.90 percent lower at Rs 1,272.30 apiece on BSE on February 9.

Moreover, Edelweiss/Nuvama is said to be broker to the deal, CNBC Awaaz also stated that.

Meanwhile, the company reported a 150.20 percent year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 81.52 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. It had posted a net profit of Rs 32.59 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue for the fourth quarter rose 22.7 percent to Rs 2,257.20 crore from Rs 1,764.94 crore YoY. Sales volume grew 17.8 percent to 132 million cases, Varun Beverages said. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 48.1 percent to Rs 3,07.5 crore in Q4CY22 from Rs 207.6 crore in Q4CY21.

Varun Beverages is a key player in beverage industry in India and produces and distributes a wide range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.

