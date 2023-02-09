 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Varun Beverages promoters likely to sell shares worth Rs 850 crore tomorrow via block deal

Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 09:59 PM IST

Promoters are likely to offer up to 5-7 percent discount on deal. Varun Beverages' scrip closed 2.90 percent lower at Rs 1,272.30 apiece on BSE on February 9

Edelweiss/Nuvama is said to be broker to the deal on February 10

Promoters of Varun Beverages, one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world outside the US, are likely to sell Rs 850 crore worth of shares via block deal tomorrow, CNBC Awaaz reported on February 9 citing sources.

The promoters are likely to offer up to 5-7 percent discount on deal. Varun Beverages closed 2.90 percent lower at Rs 1,272.30 apiece on BSE on February 9.

Moreover, Edelweiss/Nuvama is said to be broker to the deal, CNBC Awaaz also stated that.

