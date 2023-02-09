English
    Varun Beverages promoters likely to sell shares worth Rs 850 crore tomorrow via block deal

    Promoters are likely to offer up to 5-7 percent discount on deal. Varun Beverages' scrip closed 2.90 percent lower at Rs 1,272.30 apiece on BSE on February 9

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 09:59 PM IST
    Edelweiss/Nuvama is said to be broker to the deal on February 10

    Promoters of Varun Beverages, one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world outside the US, are likely to sell Rs 850 crore worth of shares via block deal tomorrow, CNBC Awaaz reported on February 9 citing sources.

    The promoters are likely to offer up to 5-7 percent discount on deal. Varun Beverages closed 2.90 percent lower at Rs 1,272.30 apiece on BSE on February 9.

    Moreover, Edelweiss/Nuvama is said to be broker to the deal, CNBC Awaaz also stated that.

