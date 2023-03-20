 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uno Minda to acquire 81.69% stake in Kosei Minda Aluminium, 50% stake in Kosei Minda Mould

Mar 20, 2023 / 09:23 PM IST

Auto components maker Uno Minda Ltd on Monday said its board has approved the acquisition of a 81.69 per cent stake in Kosei Minda Aluminium and a 49.90 per cent stake in Kosei Minda Mould from JV partner Kosei, Japan.

The move will help the company consolidate its 4W alloy business, Uno Minda said in a statement.

The acquisition is planned through a composite scheme of merger with Uno Minda Ltd through a swap of shares.

The enterprise value of the two entities -- Kosei Minda Aluminium and Kosei Minda Mould -- considered for the purpose, the transaction stands at Rs 60 crore and around Rs 11 crore, respectively, it said.