Trehan Iris partners with Bolt to set up EV charging stations

Real estate player Trehan Iris has partnered with EV charging network Bolt to set up 10 charging stations in Iris Tech Park on Sohna road and Iris Broadway Mall here.

The partnership will provide EV users access to charging infrastructure at the technology park.

Both companies are planning to install the Bolt EV charging solution in more locations at their project.

"We are glad to partner with the BOLT team for setting up these EV charging stations in Iris Tech Park and Iris Broadway as it is one such initiative in facilitating the seamless and affordable EV infrastructure for the visitors and other people,” Trehan Iris Executive Director Aman Trehan said in a statement.

This will also give a much-needed boost to the adoption of EVs amongst people further encouraging the shift towards sustainable and carbon-free mobility in the country, he added.

According to the agreement, Bolt will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the charging stations.

Facilitating the ease of locating the nearest charging station, the Bolt app will enable users to navigate the nearest charging station from their location.

It will also provide other details like rate per hour, station availability, charger health, slots availability for pre-booking, and owner contact details, as per the statement.

"This partnership will help support the adoption of electric vehicles with those working and visiting tech parks. By providing fast, cost-effective, easy and simple charging infrastructure solutions, BOLT aims at electrifying 1,00,000 parking spaces in tech parks over the next three years in the country,” Bolt co-founder Jyotiranjan Harichandan said.