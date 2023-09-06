Thangamayil Jewellery: Will the glitter in the stock sustain?

-

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Best ever quarterly results Strong demand momentum to continue Margins to improve on better mix; operating leverage Scope of market share gains from unorganised segment Thangamayil Jewellery (TMJL; CMP: Rs 1,280; Market cap: Rs 3,509 crore) posted its all-time best quarterly results in Q1FY24. Strong demand traction, coupled with near double-digit EBIDTA margin, boosted earnings. Demand environment continues to remain robust and TMJL is confident of a healthy double-digit growth in the current fiscal. Demand has gained traction in the semi urban/rural areas, which form...