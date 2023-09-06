Thangamayil Jewellery: Will the glitter in the stock sustain?

Highlights Best ever quarterly results Strong demand momentum to continue Margins to improve on better mix; operating leverage Scope of market share gains from unorganised segment Thangamayil Jewellery (TMJL; CMP: Rs 1,280; Market cap: Rs 3,509 crore) posted its all-time best quarterly results in Q1FY24. Strong demand traction, coupled with near double-digit EBIDTA margin, boosted earnings. Demand environment continues to remain robust and TMJL is confident of a healthy double-digit growth in the current fiscal. Demand has gained traction in the semi urban/rural areas, which form...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are Chinese imports a threat to Indian steelmakers?
Sep 5, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
In this edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: BHEL could rise again like a phoenix, retail traders are making hay, PMI indicates ...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The road to 2047
Aug 12, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
According to an RBI study, we need to grow real GDP by 7.6 percent per annum to be a developed economy. And that target is eminent...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers