 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

TCS not considering layoffs, hiring impacted employees from startups

PTI
Feb 19, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

The IT Services major will be announcing hikes for employees which will be similar to earlier years, said chief Human Resources officer Milind Lakkad.

The comments of the top TCS executive have come amid IT companies, including big tech giants, the world over laying off people due to a slew of reasons.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is not considering any layoffs as it believes in grooming talent for longer careers once it hires an employee, a top official has said.

The country's largest information technology services exporter is also looking to hire startup employees who have lost their jobs, its chief Human Resources officer Milind Lakkad told PTI in an interview.

The comments have come amid IT companies, including big tech giants, the world over laying off people due to a slew of reasons.

"We don't do that (layoffs), we believe in grooming talent in the company (there will be) no layoffs," Lakkad said, replying to a specific question on whether there will be layoffs or involuntary attrition.