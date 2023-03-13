TCS debuts on Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been featured on the Forbes annual list of America’s Best Large Employers.

The list was made out of an independent survey of 45,000 employees working for American companies with more than 1,000 employees, according to a company press release.

“TCS has focused on creating an employee-friendly workplace that fosters innovation and empowers people to grow both personally and professionally. We will continue to invest in our people and culture to ensure that TCS remains one of the best employers in the US and around the world," said TCS North America Chairman Suresh Muthuswami.

The software major has hired more than 21,000 people over the last three years. They collaborate with global teams to help customers innovate, transform, and grow. Their clients include nearly half the Fortune 500 companies – in industries ranging from banking and financial services to retail, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, and travel, the release said.

Moneycontrol News