Tata Power, 3 more in race for a slice of PTC India

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

There are five public sector undertakings, including four promoters of PTC India, that plan to sell their stakes in the power trading company affected by a governance crisis at its financial services unit, the report added.

The buzz of PTC India receiving expressions of interest (EoIs) from Tata Power, JSW Energy, Greenko and Torrent Group, has surfaced again according to a report by the Economic Times. However, a Moneycontrol report recently confirmed that Tata Power rejected the news report stating that it was tapped for a stake sale in PTC India as 'speculative in nature'.

The company's clarification came in response to a news report by The Economic Times, claiming that the Tata Power, along with Adani Group, Greenko and JSW Energy, were approached for acquiring strategic sale in PTC India.

Despite being widely expected to participate in the bidding process, the Adani Group has yet to submit an expression of interest, according to a report by the Economic Times.