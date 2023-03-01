Tata Power, 3 more in race for a slice of PTC India

PTC India

The buzz of PTC India receiving expressions of interest (EoIs) from Tata Power, JSW Energy, Greenko and Torrent Group, has surfaced again according to a report by the Economic Times. However, a Moneycontrol report recently confirmed that Tata Power rejected the news report stating that it was tapped for a stake sale in PTC India as 'speculative in nature'.

The company's clarification came in response to a news report by The Economic Times, claiming that the Tata Power, along with Adani Group, Greenko and JSW Energy, were approached for acquiring strategic sale in PTC India.

Despite being widely expected to participate in the bidding process, the Adani Group has yet to submit an expression of interest, according to a report by the Economic Times.

There are five public sector undertakings, including four promoters of PTC India, that plan to sell their stakes in the power trading company affected by a governance crisis at its financial services unit, the report said.

As a result of the stake-sale process, a successful bidder could gain control of both PTC India and PTC India Financial Services, its listed subsidiary in the financial services sector, according to the report.

PTC India is in the business of power trading, and PTC India Financial Services operates as a non-bank finance company.

The promoters of PTC India - NTPC, NHPC, Power Finance Corp, and Power Grid Corp - control around 16 percent of the company. According to the people quoted by ET, Damodar Valley Corp has also decided to divest its 3.3 percent ownership, bringing the total stake on offer to nearly 20 percent.

On January 12, PTC India informed stock exchanges that it was "not aware of any such stake sale by the promoter companies," the report added.

Before taking the stake sale forward, the promoters and Damodar Valley will each appoint an internal committee to determine a floor price. As of Tuesday, PTC India's share price closed at Rs 88.15 on the BSE, giving it a market capitalisation of Rs 2,609 crore. Nearly Rs 522 crore will be required to purchase a 20 percent stake at this price, according to the ET report.

Last year, allegations of governance issues were made public. A number of independent directors have resigned from PTC India since then, including former diplomat Preeti Saran, BSE chairman SS Mundra, former finance secretary Sushma Nath, and Jayant Gokhale, founder of accounting firm Gokhale & Sathe. Since the issues in its subsidiary surfaced, Nath said governance standards had deteriorated at PTC India as well, the report added.

