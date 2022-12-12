Tata Motors board gives in-principle nod for partial divestment in Tata Tech via IPO

Tata Motors | Representative image

Tata Motors on December 12 stated that its board has given in-principle approval for partial divestment of company’s investment in Tata Technologies, a global product engineering and digital services company, through initial public offering (IPO) route.

This is potentially the first IPO announcement by the salt-to-steel conglomerate in 18 years.

In a regulatory filing, Tata Motors said the IPO Committee of the company, which met on December 12, 2022 has accorded its in-principle approval for such a step.

However, the IPO would be subject to market conditions, applicable approvals, regulatory clearances, including observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and certain other considerations, it added.

The automaker also added that the company will make further announcements of all material developments relating to IPO, as and when required.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the auto major was in a value unlocking mode as it was eyeing to launch IPO for its tech arm on the back of accelerated demand in the electric vehicles and the aviation segment.

With this, it would arguably be the first IPO from the diversified conglomerate since tech behemoth TCS in 2004 and also the first under the tenure of Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran who took over in January 2017. To be sure, Tata Autocomp Systems shelved a $260 mn IPO in 2011 and Tata Sky ( now Tata Play) is also weighing a listing, according to reports.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES: RUNWAY TO GROWTH

In the last year, Tata Technologies which is led by CEO Warren Harris has seen a sharp uptick in revenues due to relaxation in regulatory and health guidelines that enabled improved business activities coupled with new business opportunities in South East Asia, Moneycontrol had reported earlier.

The chairman of the board of directors, ex-TCS veteran S Ramadorai alluded to the better performance in the firm’s latest annual report.

Parent Tata Motors, which is targeting a ‘near zero net automotive debt’ status by FY24 also took note in its 2022 annual report. “Revenue from other operations (before inter-segment eliminations) increased by 45.8% to Rs 3,809 crores in FY 2021-22 compared to Rs 2,612 crores in FY 2020-21. This is mainly on account of increase in revenue of Tata Technologies post recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report had said.

Tata Motors net auto debt, including leases, rose to Rs 48,679 crore in FY22, from Rs 40,876 crore in FY21.