English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies

    Tata Digital likely to get more funding from parent

    Tata Digital has already got board clearance to receive investment of Rs 3,462 crore over two instalments from Tata Sons.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 21, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Tata group's e-commerce flagship Tata Digital will be increasing its authorised share capital from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore as per a regulatory filing last week, paving the way for more capital investments by its parent company Tata Sons.

    Tata Digital got board clearance in the last month for receiving an investment of Rs 3,462 crore over two instalments from Tata Sons. This move is expected to take the issued share capital of Tata Digital to Rs 15,934 crore, giving it headroom to get an additional equity investment of around Rs 4,000 crore.

    The company is raising capital to repay debt and invest in other corporate branches apart from business activities and other general corporate requirements.

    Tata Digital is a late entrant into the e-commerce segment, owning the newly launched 'super' app Tata Neu. In the past year, it acquired e-grocer BigBasket and e-pharmacy 1mg. It also holds the group's electronic retail chain and e-commerce site Croma.

    This is the second time the Tatas will be increasing Tata Digital's authorised share capital this year. Earlier in March, the share capital was raised to Rs 15,000 crore from Rs 11,000 crore.

    Close

    Related stories

    Tata Sons invested Rs 11,872 crore in Tata Digital in the financial year 2021-22. As of last month, Tata Digital's issued and paid equity share capital was Rs 12,472 crore.

    Tata group had invested conservatively in e-commerce until 2020-21. According to company registrar filings, Tata Digital raised Rs 400 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 100 crore in 2019-20.

    Disclosure:  Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Tata Digital #Tata Neu #Tata Sons Ltd.
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 09:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.