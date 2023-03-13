SVB goes first, more banks likely to fail despite intervention, says Investor Bill Ackman

Following the collapse of the California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on March 10, Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, has sought a bailout package for the commercial lender from the US government.

More banks will likely to fail despite US authorities intervening to boost the confidence in the banking system following Silicon Valley Bank crisis, according to Ackman.

Ackman had earlier weighed in on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, urging the government to protect all of the bank's depositors to avoid an economic meltdown.

"This was not a bailout. During the GFC, the government's injected taxpayer money in the form of preferred stock into banks. Bondholders were protected and shareholders were diluted to varying degrees. Taxpayer money was put at great risk. Many people who screwed up suffered minimal to no consequences. Those were bailouts," Ackman said in a tweet.

"More banks will likely fail despite the intervention, but we now have a clear roadmap for how the government will manage them," he said.

"Bank boards and managements have received a massive wake up call. Being a director or CEO of a bank that fails is no fun: years of litigation, regulatory investigations, personal liability, potential civil and criminal charges, and enormous reputational damage."

Moneycontrol News