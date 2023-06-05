Suzlon crosses 20 GW installed wind mills capacity worldwide

Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Group on Monday announced that it has achieved the milestone of 20 GW installed wind turbine capacity worldwide.

"Suzlon Group has crossed the 20GW wind energy installations milestone through 12,467 wind turbines installed across 17 countries, spanning six continents, solidifying Suzlon's position as a significant player in the global wind energy landscape," a company statement said.

Suzlon has built the Indian wind energy sector since 1995 in line with the vision of its much-celebrated late founder and Chairman Tulsi Tanti.

Suzlon Group Vice Chairman Girish Tanti said, "Crossing the 20GW mark is a testament to Suzlon's dedication and expertise in the renewable energy industry...With 5.9 GW of Indian Wind Turbines installed across the globe, Suzlon's 20 GW is a story of taking India to the world".

Suzlon's journey from the first turbine of 270kW in 1995 to the 3 MW turbine in 2023 will continue to inspire generations to come, he noted.

Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune; the group comprises Suzlon Energy and its subsidiaries.

The group has a diverse workforce of 5,900 employees with over 28 years of operational track record.

Suzlon has the largest service portfolio of 13.9 GW of wind energy assets in the country.