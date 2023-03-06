 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sterlite Power commissions its largest green energy corridor Lakadia-Vadodara Transmission Project

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST

Sterlite Power on Monday said that it has successfully commissioned its largest green energy corridor in Gujarat called Lakadia-Vadodara Transmission Project.

The project aims to deliver more than 5,000 MW of power from renewable rich regions of Bhuj and Kutch to the national grid, a step towards accelerating India's transition towards a greener economy, a statement said.

Sterlite Power, a leading power transmission company in India and Brazil, announced the commissioning of its green energy corridor project - Lakadia-Vadodara Transmission Project Ltd (LVTPL), it stated.

Built with an investment of Rs 2,024 crore, this inter-state transmission project connects the 765/400 kV substation at Lakadia to Vadodara through a 335 kilometres long 765 kV double-circuit transmission line, it stated.