State-run OMCs report profits in Q3 after booking losses for two consecutive quarters

Shubhangi Mathur
Feb 10, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

The profits were registered as global oil prices have come down from their all-time highs of 2022.

The three Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) reported profits in the third quarter of the current financial year (FY23) on account of lower marketing losses and higher gross refining margins (GRM) after booking losses for the last two previous consecutive quarters.

State-run OMCs—Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)—posted cumulative net profit of Rs 2964.5 crore in the October-December quarter.

The profits were registered as global oil prices have come down from their all-time highs of 2022. Oil marketers had booked cumulative losses of Rs 3805.73 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY23) as they froze retail prices of petrol and diesel despite a steep rise in crude oil prices.

In a post-result report on HPCL on February 10, Avishek Datta, Research Analyst of broking firm Prabhudas Lilladher said that HPCL and other OMCs are well placed to benefit from improving marketing situation and healthy refining profitability.