State-run OMCs report profits in Q3 after booking losses for two consecutive quarters

The three Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) reported profits in the third quarter of the current financial year (FY23) on account of lower marketing losses and higher gross refining margins (GRM) after booking losses for the last two previous consecutive quarters.

State-run OMCs—Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)—posted cumulative net profit of Rs 2964.5 crore in the October-December quarter.

The profits were registered as global oil prices have come down from their all-time highs of 2022. Oil marketers had booked cumulative losses of Rs 3805.73 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY23) as they froze retail prices of petrol and diesel despite a steep rise in crude oil prices.

In a post-result report on HPCL on February 10, Avishek Datta, Research Analyst of broking firm Prabhudas Lilladher said that HPCL and other OMCs are well placed to benefit from improving marketing situation and healthy refining profitability.

On January 31, IOCL reported consolidated net profit of Rs 773.23 crore in the third quarter compared to a net profit of Rs 6,143.08 crore in the same period last year. Similarly, HPCL and BPCL posted consolidated net profit of Rs 444.26 crore and Rs 1,747 crore, respectively in the said quarter.

Market expectations

Despite reporting profits in the third quarter, IOCL missed market estimates due to weaker-than-estimated GRM. “IOCL’s 3QFY23 reported Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) at Rs 35.9bn (-62% YoY; +83% QoQ), missed our and street estimates, primarily on weaker than estimated reported GRM at USD 12.9/bbl. The adjusted (for inventory loss) core GRM as per our estimates stood at ~USD 17.4/bbl,” said Yes Securities in a report.

The brokerage, however, maintains 'BUY' call for IOCL with a target price for Rs 120 per share.

On the other hand, the other two OMCs--BPCL and HPCL—performed better than the expectations of market.

“BPCL’s standalone recurring EBITDA/adj PAT came in at Rs42.3 bn/ Rs19.6bn respectively, vs I-Sec estimates of Rs17.8bn EBITDA (profit) and PAT loss of Rs0.2bn. Higher-than-estimated GRMs and higher blended marketing margins drove the beat, with Rs5/ltr improvement in blended retail loss and higher other product margins being a material positive,” ICICI Securities report stated.

Support from government

Meanwhile, in the Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for capital investments towards energy transition and net zero objectives by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Moneycontrol that the outlay will be spent on the green energy capital expenditure of OMCs and to augment India’s strategic petroleum reserves.

The minister, however, clarified that the government has no plans for more financial support to the oil companies as diesel under-recoveries will stop if crude prices remain stable.

The central government had earlier granted Rs 22,000 crore for the three companies to compensate them for the losses made on LPG.

It was reported in January that OMCs demanded Rs 50,000 crore cash compensation from the government to make up for the losses on fuel sale incurred by the companies in the first half of the current financial year.​