Star Health and IDFC First Bank announce bancassurance tie-up

Jun 27, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST

Under this agreement, Star Health and Allied Insurance will offer health insurance products to the bank’s customers through its digital platform and tap into it's wide distribution network.

Star Health and Allied Insurance said on June 27 it has signed a corporate agency agreement with IDFC First Bank, for distribution of its health insurance solutions.

Under this agreement, Star Health will offer its health insurance products to the bank’s customers through its digital platform and tap into its wide distribution network, according to a press release.

Mr. Anand Roy, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd said, "Our strategic tie-up with IDFC First Bank is a step further in making health insurance accessible to all." 

Mr. Vikas Sharma, Head – Wealth Management & Private Banking, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "This partnership has come at a right time when awareness about the importance of health insurance is on the rise in the post-pandemic world." 

IDFC First Bank serves customers through a net banking platform and a mobile application, both of which are in-sync with the bank's branches, ATMs and loan centres, according to the release.

