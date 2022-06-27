English
    Star Health and IDFC First Bank announce bancassurance tie-up

    Under this agreement, Star Health and Allied Insurance will offer health insurance products to the bank’s customers through its digital platform and tap into it's wide distribution network.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 27, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    Star Health and Allied Insurance said on June 27 it has signed a corporate agency agreement with IDFC First Bank, for distribution of its health insurance solutions.

    Under this agreement, Star Health will offer its health insurance products to the bank’s customers through its digital platform and tap into its wide distribution network, according to a press release.

    Mr. Anand Roy, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd said, "Our strategic tie-up with IDFC First Bank is a step further in making health insurance accessible to all." 

    Mr. Vikas Sharma, Head – Wealth Management & Private Banking, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "This partnership has come at a right time when awareness about the importance of health insurance is on the rise in the post-pandemic world." 

    IDFC First Bank serves customers through a net banking platform and a mobile application, both of which are in-sync with the bank's branches, ATMs and loan centres, according to the release.
    Tags: #Bancassurance Partnership #IDFC First Bank #Star Health and Allied Insurance
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 06:56 pm
