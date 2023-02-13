 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SpiceJet vs Kalanithi Maran Arbitration: SC directs airline to encash bank guarantee and pay Rs 270 crore

Feb 13, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

In the long-drawn share dispute between SpiceJet's Ajay Singh and the airline's former promoter Kalanithi Maran, the Supreme Court on February 13 directed the airline to invoke a bank guarantee of Rs 270 crore to pay Kalanithi Maran towards the dues from the arbitral award of Rs 572 crore.

The court further directed SpiceJet to pay Rs 75 crore to Marans’ claims of Rs 362 crore in interest dues.

The direction was passed as SpiceJet informed the court that it has paid Rs 308 crore in cash against the pending amount of Rs 579 crore and has given a bank guarantee of Rs 270 crore to cover the rest of the amount.

The court further allowed Spicejet to approach the Delhi High Court and argue for a lower interest.