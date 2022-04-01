SpiceJet to revise salaries, 10-20% increase announced

Representative Image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Private airliner Spicejet, on April 1, announced to revise the salaries of its captains by a minimum of 10 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.

Apart from this, SpiceJet also informed that the salaries of the First Officers will be revised by minimum of 15 percent and 20 percent for trainers.

The airliner had implemented the salary cuts over the last two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 29, 2020, SpiceJet told its pilots that they would not get the salary for April and May but will be paid for the cargo flights that they fly. Prior to that, the airliner had already cut salary, laid off its expat pilots and sent a part of its staff on leave without pay, steps necessitated because of the disruption caused by COVID-19.

Also, the airline grounded its fleet in the middle of April 2020 -- as the country went to a lockdown -- but resumed service once the restrictions were lifted. However, the salary cut of pilots continued.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Meanwhile on June 21, 2020, SpiceJet revised the salary structure of its pilots, who were getting paid depending on the fleet utilisation of the airline. And, in that communication, the airliner added that from August 1, 2020, depending on the company doing 26,000 hours of flying, pilots will have a compensation structure under a 21 days' work pattern. The salary band for captains ranges from Rs 4.51 lakh to Rs 4.96 lakh a month.

Also Read | Indigo hikes pilots' salaries by 8% from April 1

However, the firm assured the engineering staff on November 2, 2021 that their demands would be addressed by November 8 and restore their salaries. The decision was taken after the staff had sat in protest to get their salary restored, along with their leaves and variable pay benefits.

SpiceJet, in April 2020, announced that it has cut the salaries of its employees by 10-25 percent due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and grounding of all airline operations in India. Later the airline informed that the salary cuts were rescinded by 50 percent in November 2020.