SpiceJet Board to discuss pref share for raising fresh capital this week

The Board of Directors of SpiceJet will hold a meeting on February 24 and consider issuing equity shares on a preferential basis consequent to the conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares of the company, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

The Board will also discuss and consider options for raising fresh capital through the issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

SpiceJet was trading in red at Rs 37.80, down 1.43 percent, on February 21, 2023, at 11:24am, on the BSE.

Former SpiceJet promoter Kalanithi Maran had rejected the offer made by the airline for a one-time settlement to end the long-standing share-transfer dispute between the two parties, the Supreme Court was informed on February 14. The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had asked Maran on February 10 to consider the one-time settlement offer made by SpiceJet at the hearing before the court.

Moneycontrol News