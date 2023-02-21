 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SpiceJet Board to discuss pref share for raising fresh capital this week

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

The board of directors will also discuss and consider options for raising fresh capital through the issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

The Board of Directors of SpiceJet will hold a meeting on February 24 and consider issuing equity shares on a preferential basis consequent to the conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares of the company, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Also Read | Kalanithi Maran rejects SpiceJet's one-time settlement offer

SpiceJet was trading in red at Rs 37.80, down 1.43 percent, on February 21, 2023, at 11:24am, on the BSE.