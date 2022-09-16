English
    'Small' companies to get bigger as government revises definition

    The government said the revised definitions will help increase the ease of doing business for comapnies

    Moneycontrol News
    September 16, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
    Representative image: Reuters

    The government has revised the definition of 'small' companies, doubling the threshold for capital and turnover.

    In a notification dated September 15, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said the definition of 'small' companies under the Companies Act, 2013 was being changed to include those whose paid-up capital did not exceed Rs 4 crore and turnover was up to Rs 40 crore.

    The earlier thresholds for paid-up capital and turnover were Rs 2 crore and Rs 20 crore, respectively.

    The new thresholds come into effect immediately.

    "Small companies represent the entrepreneurial aspirations and innovation capabilities of lakhs of citizens and contribute to growth and employment in a significant manner. The Government has always been committed to taking measures which create a more conducive business environment for law-abiding companies, including reduction of compliance burden on such companies," the corporate affairs ministry said in a statement on September 16.

    Some of the benefits, the government said, that will accrue to small companies on account of the revised definition include (i) No need to prepare cash flow statement as part of the financial statement; (ii) Advantage of preparing and filing an abridged annual return; (iii) Mandatory rotation of auditor not required; and (iv) Holding of only two board meetings in a year.
