SJVN, Indian Oil to form JV for renewable energy projects

Mar 15, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST

State-owned SJVN has inked an initial pact with India Oil Corporation to form a joint venture for developing renewable energy projects.

SJVN Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma in a statement that SJVN has entered into an MoU with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to form a Joint Venture (JV).

The JV company will engage in the development of renewable energy projects, which include solar, wind, hydro and hybrid power projects, it stated.

The company will also develop energy storage systems, such as battery storage and pumped storage projects for the supply of round-the-clock (RTC) power.