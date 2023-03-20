 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SFIO probing various Sahara Group companies: Govt

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:35 PM IST

On whether the government is planning to seize all the properties of Sahara India Group companies and their owners, the minister said that as of date, SFIO has not moved any application for attachment of properties in this case, Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Sahara India Group companies are under the probe of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office and as on date, the agency has not moved any application for attachment of properties in the case, according to the government.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha to a question on whether cases of financial fraud by the Sahara India Group companies are under investigation of SFIO, Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday replied in the affirmative.

The ministry assigned to SFIO, on October 31, 2018, the investigation into the affairs of Sahara Q Shop Unique Products Range Ltd (SQSUPRL), Sahara Q Gold Mart Ltd and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Ltd.

Further, on the request of SFIO, the corporate affairs ministry assigned the investigation of affairs of more group companies on October 27, 2020. They are Aamby Valley Ltd, Qing Ambay City Developers Corporation Ltd, Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd, Sahara Prime City Ltd, Sahara India Financial Corporation Ltd and Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Ltd, as per the written reply.