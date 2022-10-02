English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies

    Seven of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.16 lakh crore in mcap

    With an overall bearish trend in equities, the market value of seven of the top 10 firms fell drastically on the bourses this week.

    PTI
    October 02, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,16,053.13 crore last week amid an overall bearish trend in equities, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit. Last week, the Sensex shed 672 points or 1.15 per cent.

    While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and HDFC were the laggards from the top-10 pack, TCS, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys emerged as the gainers. The valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 41,706.05 crore to reach Rs 16,08,601.05 crore.

    State Bank of India's valuation diminished by Rs 17,313.74 crore to Rs 4,73,941.51 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank tanked Rs 13,806.39 crore to Rs 6,01,156.60 crore and that of HDFC Bank eroded by Rs 13,423.6 crore to Rs 7,92,270.97 crore.

    The mcap of HDFC went lower by Rs 10,830.97 crore to Rs 4,16,077.03 crore and that of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 10,240.83 crore to Rs 4,44,236.73 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation dipped Rs 8,731.55 crore to Rs 4,44,919.45 crore.

    However, the market valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 20,144.57 crore to Rs 5,94,608.11 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 7,976.74 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 10,99,398.58 crore.

    Close

    Related stories

    The mcap of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 4,123.53 crore to Rs 6,33,649.52 crore. Reliance Industries remained the most valued Indian firm by market valuation, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary.
    PTI
    Tags: #bearish market #BSE #Business #Companies #market cap #markets #NSE
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 11:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.