SEBI probing Hindenburg Research allegations on Adani, SC told

Reuters
Feb 13, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

SEBI also said it was looking into the market activity immediately before and after Hindenburg published its report on January 24, the filing said.

India's markets regulator on Monday told the country's top court it was looking into the allegations made against the Adani Group by U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in a critical report, a court filing seen by Reuters showed.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also said it was looking into the market activity immediately before and after Hindenburg published its report on Jan. 24, the filing said.

Led by billionaire Gautam Adani, Adani Group's seven listed companies have together lost about $120 billion in market value since Hindenburg's critical report, which included allegations of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, Adani Group has denied the allegations.

Earlier on Monday, India's Adani Group sought to reassure investors, saying its business plans were fully-funded, its cashflows strong and it remained confident of delivering attractive returns to shareholders.