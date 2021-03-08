English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewscompanies

SBI Card plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of debt securities

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday (March 12) to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures, aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
March 08, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Monday said it plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through the issuance of debt securities in one or more tranches.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday (March 12) to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures, aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

The funds will be raised in one or more tranches over a period of time, it said.

Stocks of SBI Card were trading at Rs 1,068.15 apiece on BSE, up 0.93 percent from its previous close.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd
first published: Mar 8, 2021 03:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.