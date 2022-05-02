 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

Sanjiv Mehta Interview | HUL Boss On Inflation, Competition, & More

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

In an interview to Moneycontrol's Ravi A and Devika Singh, HUL CEO & MD Sanjiv Mehta talks about how the FMCG major managed to grow despite the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of soaring inflation, dealing with the competitors & more

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Hindustan Unilever (HUL) #Sanjiv Mehta
first published: May 2, 2022 08:02 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.