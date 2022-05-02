GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
companies
Sanjiv Mehta Interview | HUL Boss On Inflation, Competition, & More
Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
In an interview to Moneycontrol's Ravi A and Devika Singh, HUL CEO & MD Sanjiv Mehta talks about how the FMCG major managed to grow despite the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of soaring inflation, dealing with the competitors & more
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Hindustan Unilever (HUL)
#Sanjiv Mehta
first published: May 2, 2022 08:02 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.