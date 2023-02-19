 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saffola a Rs 2,000-crore-plus brand; worst of inflation is over, says Marico MD & CEO

PTI
Feb 19, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

Saffola, the master brand under which Marico offers healthier food options, is now worth Rs 2,000 crore-plus, said Marico MD & CEO Saugata Gupta.

About inflation, Gupta told PTI the ''worst'' is behind and he sees a gradual recovery for the FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) segment with rural market making a comeback.

The rural FMCG market, which has witnessed a decline in the last 4-5 quarters, is expected to have a turnaround in the next 2-3 quarters, he said.

''I think the worst is behind,'' said Gupta, adding, ''Overall for FMCG, we see a gradual recovery, but that has to be led by rural. Urban has been decent.'' At the industry level, food continues to do well and HPC (home and personal care) category is struggling a bit. This is because, last year, there was significant inflation, he said.