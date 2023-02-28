RIL sets up subsidiary to develop commercial properties

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has set up a subsidiary -- Reliance SOU -- to develop properties for commercial use.

RIL informed the bourses that it has invested Rs 10 lakh in the equity shares of Reliance SOU Limited.

Reliance Industries said in a stock exchange filing: “The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary named ‘Reliance SOU Limited’ (“RSOUL”) to carry on, inter alia, the business of development of properties for commercial use and invested Rs 1,00,000 in the equity shares of RSOUL.”

Moneycontrol News