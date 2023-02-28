RIL sets up subsidiary to develop commercial properties

Representative image

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has set up a subsidiary -- Reliance SOU -- to develop properties for commercial use.

RIL informed the bourses that it has invested Rs 10 lakh in the equity shares of Reliance SOU Limited.

Reliance Industries said in a stock exchange filing: “The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary named ‘Reliance SOU Limited’ (“RSOUL”) to carry on, inter alia, the business of development of properties for commercial use and invested Rs 1,00,000 in the equity shares of RSOUL.”

RIL’s fully-owned subsidiary Model Economic Township Limited (METL) is currently engaged in the development of an integrated industrial township in Jhajjar in Haryana. The company had invested over Rs 8,000 crore in the project by September last year.

In October 2021, Reliance Industries had set up a subsidiary -- Reliance International Ltd (RINL) -- in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for trading in crude oil, petroleum, petrochemical products, and agricultural commodities.

