Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Jammu & Kashmir, 25 more cities added to the network

Reliance Jio has officially launched its True 5G services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, specifically in the cities of Jammu and Srinagar, the company said in its press release on February 28.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was present at Raj Bhawan in Jammu to initiate the launch of Jio's True 5G services.

As of today, residents and businesses in Jammu and Srinagar can take advantage of the benefits that True 5G offers, such as high-speed internet and low latency. "This is a significant technological advancement that is now available to these cities." the statement said.

"5G will bring transformational benefits for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and further the objective of the Government to realize our honourable PM’s Digital India vision." Manoj Sinha said.

Moneycontrol News