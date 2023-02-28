Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Jammu & Kashmir, 25 more cities added to the network

Jio users will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, the release added.

Reliance Jio has officially launched its True 5G services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, specifically in the cities of Jammu and Srinagar, the company said in its press release on February 28.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was present at Raj Bhawan in Jammu to initiate the launch of Jio's True 5G services.

As of today, residents and businesses in Jammu and Srinagar can take advantage of the benefits that True 5G offers, such as high-speed internet and low latency. "This is a significant technological advancement that is now available to these cities." the statement said.

"5G will bring transformational benefits for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and further the objective of the Government to realize our honourable PM’s Digital India vision." Manoj Sinha said.

Commenting on the launch, a Jio spokesperson said, "By December 2023, Jio True 5G will cover every town of Jammu & Kashmir. This is testimony to Jio’s commitment towards the Government’s priorities."

Additionally, Reliance Jio announced that it has expanded its 5G services to 25 more cities across 12 different states in India. They are(Anakapalli, Machilipatnam), Bihar (Arrah, Begusarai, Bihar Sharif, Darbhanga, Purnia), Chhattisgarh (Jagdalpur), Gujarat (Vapi), Himachal Pradesh (Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh), Jharkhand (Katras), Karnataka (Kolar), Maharashtra (Beed, Chakan, Dhule, Jalna, Malegaon), Tamil Nadu (Tirunelveli), Uttar Pradesh (Barabanki), Uttarakhand (Mussoorie), West Bengal (Bardhaman, Berhampore, English Bazar, Habra, Kharagpur).

Jio users will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, the release added.

