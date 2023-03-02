 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

RCap lenders empowered to negotiate with bidders, can proceed with second round of auction: NCLAT

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST

A two-member bench of NCLAT also said lenders of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital had the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday allowed lenders of Reliance Capital to hold an extended challenge mechanism or second round of auction for the sale of the debt-ridden financial services company.

A two-member bench of NCLAT also said lenders of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital had the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid.

It overturned an order of the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) which had declared the extended challenge round illegal.

NCALT ruled that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) can renegotiate the bid amount or call for another round of auction in its "commercial wisdom".