RBI imposes monetary penalty on Axis Bank, IDBI Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 8, imposed monetary penalty of Rs 93 lakh and Rs 90 lakh on Axis Bank and IDBI Bank, respectively, for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

While Axis Bank faced the action for violating certain directions issued by the RBI regarding banking services such as loans, levy of penal charges on non-maintenance of minimum balances in savings bank accounts, Know your customer (KYC) services etc, IDBI Bank violated regulations related to frauds and cyber security, the central bank said in separate statements.

RBI clarified in the statements that the penalties are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with its customers.

RBI conducted the Statutory Inspections for Supervisory Evaluation recently on both the banks regarding their financial positions as on March 31, 2017, March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, and examined the respective Risk Assessment Report, Inspection Report and all related correspondences pertaining to the same.

After examination and evaluation, it was revealed that Axis bank failed to maintain the prescribed margin in case of intraday facilities sanctioned to stockbrokers and also did not follow restrictive practices in the sale of insurance products to customers. Further, the bank even failed to verify the copy of officially valid documents so produced by the clients, with the originals, while establishing account-based relationships. RBI even found some customer IDs having multiple CIFs instead of a Unique Customer Identification Code (UCIC), and there has been instances of penal charges being levied for non-maintenance of minimum balance in savings bank accounts, not directly proportionate to the extent of the shortfall observed.

On the other hand, for IDBI Bank, the RBI reported incidents of multiple fraudulent transactions over two days on June 08 and 09, 2019 in the accounts of two corporate net banking customers (Co-operative banks). The bank delayed in reporting frauds to RBI and also there was a delay in submission of Flash Reports in respect of frauds involving an amount of Rs 5 crore and above to RBI. IDBI also failed to implement time restrictions on holidays and data access control for corporate net banking to put through fund transfer resulting in unauthorized debit transactions in the account of two co-operative banks.

“In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause, as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for non-compliance with the RBI directions, as stated therein,” RBI mentioned in their release.

After considering the banks’ responses on the same, the penalty has been imposed.





