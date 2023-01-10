Ravi Vishwanath retires from Quess Corp, Kamal Pal Hoda takes over as Group CFO

Ravi Vishwanath, who served as the Group Chief Financial Officer for Quess Corp, superannuated on January 10, with Kamal Pal Hoda taking his place.

Hoda was designated as the group CFO in October last year as part of the company’s succession plan as Vishwanath’s superannuation was in 2023. The Board approved his appointment on December 23, 2022.

Vishwanath joined Quess Corp in March 2021. Prior to that, he was CFO at Teamlease Services and Sun Microsystems.

Hoda was designated as Key Managerial Personnel on January 10.

“Our current Group CFO, Mr. N Ravi Vishwanath will superannuate in the year 2023 and as part of the succession plan, Mr. Kamal will assume the role of Group CFO with requisite Board’s approval,” the company had said in an exchange filing in October.

Before joining Quess Corp in September 2022, Hoda was the CFO of Hindustan Zinc’s mining business.

“Mr. Kamal is a Chartered Accountant having extensive experience in Core Business Finance with reputed Indian listed companies. He has held strategic positions with conglomerates leading large finance teams and also played a pivotal role in the implementation of various Finance ERPs and digital initiatives in his work experience,” the company said in its announcement.

