Randstad India, NIIT partner to launch Randstad Skilling Academy

Human resources firm Randstad India has entered into a partnership with skills firm NIIT to launch the Randstad Skilling Academy (RSA).

Randstad India said in a statement that RSA is launched with the primary objective to provide reskilling to the chosen candidates, equipping them to remain relevant, fit into evolving businesses.

Randstad Skilling Academy (RSA), in association with NIIT, aims to offer IT skilling programmes. StackRoute, an NIIT venture has been chosen as an exclusive partner to help RSA in this endeavour – to design programmes and manage delivery at scale.

Here, RSA will focus on skilling/up-skilling/cross-skilling resources vis-à-vis current and upcoming technologies to increase their ‘employability quotient’.

The academy is looking to build an ecosystem with skilled candidates who are ready to be hired.

"As the global leader in the HR services industry, we understand the need for talent to be skilled and employable. Today reskilling is not only a tool for career advancement, but also for future-proofing in a world of ambiguity," said Paul Dupuis, MD & CEO, Randstad India.

He added that the academy will enable candidates with the right skills to secure better jobs.

"Our partnership with NIIT ensures a steady stream of future-ready IT professionals adept in programming languages like Java, Angular, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and automated business functions," said Dupuis.

The first batch of the academy commenced from September 2020 and candidates go through fully funded training programmes by Randstad on Java, .NET, Python, Mobile App Development, AI/ML, Big Data, Cloud Technologies, and Testing amongst others.

Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT said that now there is a huge requirement of skilled employees especially in deep tech and digital skills. With Randstad India, he added that NIIT hopes to bridge the skill gap that the industry is currently faced with.

The training is delivered via interactive instructor-led sessions with remote Cloud-based lab facility. The sessions are led by qualified and experienced faculty at StackRoute, imparting hands-on learning techniques and on the job training in live industry settings.

The average duration of the assessment & assignment led training programs are 4-10 weeks based on client/skills demand. The learners will receive a certificate after the successful completion of their programme.

Apart from in-demand IT skills, the candidates trained under the Randstad Skilling Academy, by mentors at StackRoute are enabled with general POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) training and other specific requirements of the industry.