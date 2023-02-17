 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PwC will hire around 30,000 people in India in couple of years, says chairman Bob Moritz

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST

Global consultancy firm PwC will hire around 30,000 people in India in the next couple of years, company Chairman Bob Moritz said on Friday.

In a panel discussion at an event, Moritz said India can be a supplier of that talent to the world, thanks to its technology advancements and the use of AI (artificial intelligence), which the rest of the world doesn't have that skill set.

"So, today we've got about 31,000 people. Just so we're clear, and some of that's been reported on this, and our plan is to hire another 30,000 in the next couple of years.

"That's the boldness," Moritz said when asked about the company's headcount in India.