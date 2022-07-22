Prakash Sikaria, head of Flipkart's Shopsy vertical, quits company

Flipkart

A top Flipkart executive who heads its social commerce vertical Shopsy is leaving the company, Moneycontrol has learnt.

Prakash Sikaria, who has been with the company since 2015 and currently holds the title of senior vice president – growth and monetisation. Adarsh Menon, a vice president in the e-commerce company, will take over the reins of Shopsy.

Flipkart declined to comment on the matter.

Last year, Shopsy had grown fourfold in terms of revenue during the festive period as compared to the non-festive season. Moneycontrol reported earlier that Flipkart has set a GMV target of $1.5 billion for Shopsy alone by the end of 2022.

Launched in 2021, with Shopsy, Flipkart stepped into the social commerce territory. The Shopsy app allows anybody on social media to become a reseller of products featured on the online marketplace and earn a small commission.

"With the next 200 million digital consumers coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities, we want to build a community that truly democratises commerce in the country. The social commerce landscape in the country is evolving at a fast pace, and with Shopsy we are building a sustainable platform backed by our technology prowess. Small businesses and sellers see immense benefit on what Shopsy as a platform has to offer them ­-­­­­— ranging from zero commission to free shipping facilities," Prakash Sikaria had said last year.