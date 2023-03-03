English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 day to go : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies

    Power Grid wins bid for two projects in Chhattisgarh

    It bagged the project named Western Region Expansion Scheme- XXVII (WRES-XXVII). The project comprises establishment of a 400-kV D/C transmission line passing through Chhattisgarh and bays extension works at two existing sub-stations.

    PTI
    March 03, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST
    Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish two inter-state transmission system on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, a BSE filing stated.

    Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish two inter-state transmission system on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, a BSE filing stated.

    State-owned Power Grid Corporation has bagged two inter-state electricity transmission projects under a tariff-based competitive bidding.

    Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish two inter-state transmission system on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, a BSE filing stated.

    It bagged the project named Western Region Expansion Scheme- XXVII (WRES-XXVII). The project comprises establishment of a 400-kV D/C transmission line passing through Chhattisgarh and bays extension works at two existing sub-stations.

    Besides, it also bagged a project named Western Region Expansion Scheme- XXVIII (WRES-XXVIII) & XXIX (WRES-XXIX). The project comprises bays extension works, including creation of 220kV voltage at two existing sub-stations in Chhattisgarh.

    Power Grid Corporation received the Letters of Intent (LoIs) on 2nd March.

    PTI
    Tags: #Chhattisgarh #electricity transmission projects #Power Grid Corporation
    first published: Mar 3, 2023 07:12 pm