Power Grid wins bid for two projects in Chhattisgarh

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish two inter-state transmission system on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, a BSE filing stated.

It bagged the project named Western Region Expansion Scheme- XXVII (WRES-XXVII). The project comprises establishment of a 400-kV D/C transmission line passing through Chhattisgarh and bays extension works at two existing sub-stations.

Besides, it also bagged a project named Western Region Expansion Scheme- XXVIII (WRES-XXVIII) & XXIX (WRES-XXIX). The project comprises bays extension works, including creation of 220kV voltage at two existing sub-stations in Chhattisgarh.

Power Grid Corporation received the Letters of Intent (LoIs) on 2nd March.