Power Grid Corp board clears investment worth over Rs 803 crore

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 10:25 PM IST

The project includes a scheme to relieve high loading of WR-NR Inter Regional Corridor (400 kV Bhinmal-Zerda line) at an estimated cost of Rs 200.58 crore scheduled to be commissioned by May, 2024.

The board has also approved implementation of North Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XX (NERES-XX) at an estimated cost of Rs 109.38 crore scheduled to be commissioned by November 2024.

Power Grid Corporation board on Friday approved investment of over Rs 803 crore for various electricity transmission projects in the country.

A BSE filing showed that the Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects of POWERGRID in its meeting held on 24th February, 2023 has accorded investment approvals to projects worth over Rs 803 crore.

The other project is a transmission system for the augmentation of ISTS for interconnection of HVPNL Transmission Schemes at an estimated cost of Rs 107.77 crore scheduled to be commissioned progressively from February, 2024 to July, 2024.