Power Finance Corporation to get Rs 165 crore loan from Japan's JBIC

Mar 22, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

Power Finance Corporation

Power Finance Corporation has inked a pact with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for a project loan of JPY 2.65 billion or about Rs 165 crore.

Under this facility, JBIC has proposed to finance some of PFC's projects which ensure effective reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and conservation of the global environment.

This pact was executed under a general agreement signed between PFC and JBIC for JPY (Japanese Yen) 30 billion.

The loan agreement was signed at JBIC headquarters Tokyo, between PFC Chairman and Managing Director R S Dhillon and Uchida Makoto, Managing Executive Officer of JBIC.

