Pfizer to buy Seagen for $43 billion to deepen its reach into treating cancer

Associated Press
Mar 13, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Bothell, Washington-based Seagen Inc. is a biotech drug developer. Its key products use monoclonal antibodies that bind to the surface of a tumor cell to deliver a cancer-killing agent while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

Pfizer will spend $43 billion to buy Seagen and deepen its reach into treating cancer.

The pharmaceutical giant said Monday that it will pay $229 per Seagen share.

"Together, Pfizer and Seagen seek to accelerate the next generation of cancer breakthroughs and bring new solutions to patients by combining the power of Seagen's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology with the scale and strength of Pfizers capabilities and expertise," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said in a statement.

