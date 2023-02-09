English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies

    Pfizer names Meenakshi Nevatia as managing director

    Nevatia succeeds S Sridhar who announced his early retirement in August 2022. Sridhar will be stepping down as managing director with close of business hours on March 31, 2023.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 08:23 PM IST
    Pfizer Emerging Markets Global President Nick Lagunowich said India is critical to the healthcare ecosystem in the region and globally.

    Pfizer Emerging Markets Global President Nick Lagunowich said India is critical to the healthcare ecosystem in the region and globally.

    Drug maker Pfizer Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Meenakshi Nevatia as managing director for a period of five years with effect from April 3, 2023.

    Nevatia succeeds S Sridhar who announced his early retirement in August 2022. Sridhar will be stepping down as managing director with close of business hours on March 31, 2023.

    Nevatia has worked with companies such as Mckinsey and Co, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and more recently with Stryker Corporation.

    Pfizer Emerging Markets Global President Nick Lagunowich said India is critical to the healthcare ecosystem in the region and globally.