Personal care brand Nat Habit raises Rs 30 crore

Apr 21, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST

The series A funding round was led by consumer-brands-focused Fireside Ventures, along with participation from the existing investors.

Nat Habit, a direct to consumer personal care brand that claims to sell only chemical-free products, has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 30 crore).

The series A funding round was led by consumer-brands-focused Fireside Ventures, along with participation from the existing investors. It also provided exits to some of the early angel investors, the company said.

The funds will be used to accelerate growth, increase channel presence, expand categories, and invest in marketing, technology and scouting for fresh talent, it added. In the previous rounds, it had raised a cumulative of USD 2 million, Swagatika Das, co-founder of Nat Habit told.

