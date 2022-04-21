English
    Personal care brand Nat Habit raises Rs 30 crore

    The series A funding round was led by consumer-brands-focused Fireside Ventures, along with participation from the existing investors.

    PTI
    April 21, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST
    Representative image

    Nat Habit, a direct to consumer personal care brand that claims to sell only chemical-free products, has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 30 crore).

    The series A funding round was led by consumer-brands-focused Fireside Ventures, along with participation from the existing investors. It also provided exits to some of the early angel investors, the company said.

    The funds will be used to accelerate growth, increase channel presence, expand categories, and invest in marketing, technology and scouting for fresh talent, it added. In the previous rounds, it had raised a cumulative of USD 2 million, Swagatika Das, co-founder of Nat Habit told.



    PTI
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 05:01 pm
