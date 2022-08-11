English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies

    PB Fintech loss widens to Rs 204 crore in Apr-Jun

    PB Fintech, the parent firm of online insurance broker Policybazaar, on Wednesday reported a widening of consolidated loss to Rs 204.33 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, according to a BSE filing. The company had posted a loss of Rs 110.

    PTI
    August 11, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

    PB Fintech, the parent firm of online insurance broker Policybazaar, on Wednesday, reported a widening of consolidated loss to Rs 204.33 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, according to a BSE filing. The company had posted a loss of Rs 110.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

    The consolidated revenue from operations of PB Fintech more than doubled to Rs 505.18 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 237.73 crore in the June 2021 quarter.

    The company in its financial performance report said that its insurance premium segment grew by 52 per cent to Rs 2,430 crore in June 2022 quarter from Rs 1,594 crore in the June 2021 quarter.
    "We are at an annual run rate of insurance premium of over Rs 9,700 crore growing 52 per cent YoY," the company said.

    PB Fintech said that credit disbursal on its Paisabazaar platform more than doubled to Rs 2,320 crore from Rs 984 crore on year-on-year basis.

    "We are now at the run rate of Rs 11,200 crore disbursal and 4.3 lakh credit card issuance on an annualised basis," PB Fintech said.
    PTI
    Tags: #PB Fintech
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 08:46 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.